Wahge inspects ongoing mini secretariat project in Lemmi

LEMMI, 17 May: State BJP unit president-cum-Pakke Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge inspected the ongoing construction site of mini secretariat and other building infrastructure here in Pakke Kessang district on Wednesday.

While interacting with the deputy commissioner Tayek Pado,

project executing agency, head of offices, Wahge expressed his happiness over the progress of all infrastructure development works in the district and directed all concerned officers to work in coordinated manner to ensure that all works taken up are completed in time bound manner.

“These infrastructures, after completion, will be the assets of the district in particular and the state in general,” Wahge said while commending CM Pema Khandu “for his kind support for all round development in the district.”

Pakke Kessang DC Tayek Pado informed that around 90% of infrastructure works has been completed, except mini secretariat building. He instructed the executing agency to connect water supply and electricity at the earliest for solution of accommodation problems for the officers and officials. (BJP media department)