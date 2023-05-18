APIC bids farewell to SIC Ete

ITANAGAR, 17 May: Chief information commissioner Rinchen Dorjee, the colleagues and other officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) bade farewell to state information commissioner Goto Ete, whose 5-year term ended on 17 May, in a function held in the conference hall of the Commission here on Tuesday.

Hailing from Darka Village in West Siang district, Ete had also worked as a penal advocate for the state government for 12 years from 1988.

He also served as the senior government advocate in the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court, FTC judge, additional district and session judge.

He was also the additional senior government advocate for Arunachal Pradesh in the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High for a short period.

“His service to the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission as a state information commissioner has been paramount,” the APCIC said, acknowledging his relentless service and guidance to all the commissioners and the commission.