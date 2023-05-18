Tumpe Ete sworn in as new ZPC of West Siang

AALO, 17 May: Aalo West Pubu Yombu ZPM Tumpe Ete was sworn in as the new Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of West Siang district here on Wednesday.

Ete replaced former ZPC Babom Romin.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted under the guidance of ADC in-charge Mabi Taipodia Jini as member secretary of the Panchayati Raj, West Siang district.

Ete was selected unanimously by all the ZPMs of West Siang district.

Of the 15 ZPMs of West Siang district, 12 were present during the oath-taking ceremony. Reportedly, the remaining three ZPMs were out of town. (DIPRO)