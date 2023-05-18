Boring XI wins Etor Giidi T-20 Cricket Tournament

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 17 May: Boring XI of Ruksin lifted the Oyam Tarang Panyang Memorial Etor Giidi Cricket Tournament-2023 trophy, defeating All-Star Team of Ngorlung by 52 runs in the final at Ralung village playground in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The tournament was sponsored by the Panyang Family of Ngorlung in memory of their grandmother Oyam (Tarang) Panyang.

Nine teams had participated in the tournament.

The champion and runners-up were given cash prizes along with the trophies. Prizes were also awarded to the winners of ‘man of the (final) match’ and the ‘Man of the series’ titles.