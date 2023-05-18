6th Edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy -2023

Pidi and Monigong circles winners in football event

TATO, 17 May: The teams from Pidi and Monigong circles won the football event in boys and girls category respectively during the recently concluded 6th Edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) 2023, played at the General Ground here in Shi-Yomi district on 15 and 16 May last.

The teams from Tato and Pidi circles won the volleyball event respectively.

The winning teams were awarded Rs 50,000/- in cash along with trophy, certificates and medals while the runners up were awarded Rs. 25,000/- in cash along with trophy, certificates and medals.

The best player were awarded Rs. 5,000/- in cash along with trophy, certificates and medals in each categories.

Earlier, Shi-Yomi deputy commissioner Liyi Bagra inaugurated the event in the presence of district sports officer, HDMT committee members and players from all the circles of Shi-Yomi district. (DIPRO)