PR ministry seeks detail report on requirements of Arunachal

TAWANG, 17 May: Panchayati Raj ministry’s additional secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar asked the state’s Panchayati Raj department to prepare a detailed report on the requirements of the state, keeping special consideration for remote areas and difficult locations of the state, which will further be placed to government of India for consideration.

He further asked all the line departments and villagers to work sincerely towards achieving all the sustainable development goals by 2030 with special focus on connectivity, nutrition, employment, education and health facility for all.

Kumar gave the directions after listening to the grievances of the villagers during his second day of official tour to Tawang and vibrant village Jemeithang on Wednesday morning at Lower Shocktsen village.

During the meeting, the GBs and Panchayati Raj members of various villages of Jemeithang area placed their request for upgrading Jemeithang upper primary school to secondary level, opening of banking service, improving mobile network connectivity, solar fencing for protection of crops from wild animals, posting of a regular doctor and need for a police station etc.

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo assured the villagers that he will take up the points raised by villagers with the government for consideration.

He informed that no extra fund allocation for Vibrant Village Programme has been received till date.

Zila chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu requested for considering enhanced allocation under 16th Finance Commission considering the remoteness and tough condition for carriage of materials etc. He further requested for provision of Panchayat bhawan at all the gram panchayat segments.

One of the Gaon Burahs requested for enhancement of wages under MGNREGA scheme. (DIPRO)