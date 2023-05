ALUBARI, 18 May: The last rites of former minister, late Chow Tewa Mein, were performed here in Namsai district on Thursday in the presence of thousands of mourners.

Education Minister Taba Tedir laid a wreath on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while the Namsai DC laid a wreath on behalf of the chief secretary.

A ceremonial guard of honour and a gun salute were given in honour of the deceased. (DIPRO)