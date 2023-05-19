Arm wrestling team leaves for J&K for nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 18 May: A 45-member arm wrestling team from Arunachal Pradesh, led by All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) president Pakjar Taipodia, left here for Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in Srinagar from 22 to 26 May.

The athletes were selected based on their performance in the 23rd Open State Level Arm Wrestling Championship, which was held in Basar in Leparada district in February this year.

The players underwent a week’s rigorous training in the state capital under the guidance of Taipodia before leaving for the championship.