Bamboosa Library, LYLN celebrate foundation day

TEZU, 19 May: The Bamboosa Library and the Lohit Youth Library Network (LYLN) celebrated their 17th foundation day here in Lohit district on Friday.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, who inaugurated ‘Art Miscellany’ – a display of 34 paintings depicting the cultural aspects of south India as well as the Mishmi community of Lohit – at the Bamboosa Library on the occasion, said that “creativity and talents abound in Arunachalee youths, as can be seen in Behelti Ama’s artworks.”

“The Bamboosa Library volunteers have been making excellent contribution to promote reading habits and education of the youth. The district administration shall always support the library movement in these efforts,” he said.

The DC said also that “a number of youth and educational activities will be organised in the new community convention centre being set up in Tezu.”

Behelti Ama, a 3rd year fine arts student at Chennai (TN)-based Kalakshetra Foundation, showed the DC around the venue and explained to him the various art mediums and techniques used in preparing the paintings.

“Ama and her college mate, Ashapmai Dellang, popularly known as the Wakro Sisters, also presented a melodious invocation with the Carnatic kriti ‘maitreem bhajata’, a composition on universal brotherhood and friendship, made famous by Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi at the United Nations in 1966,” the library informed in a release.

Medo-based Forum of Library Activists secretary Keselo Tayang said that “the foundation day is a befitting occasion for all book lovers and library activists to trace the growth of Bamboosa Library and the library movement in eastern Arunachal, and draw inspiration and strength to take it forward.”

She expressed gratitude to the then education minister and present Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the then Lohit DC, Prashant Lokhande, “for bringing the youth library movement to Lohit,” and gave assurance that “the Forum of Library Activists will strive to take the benefits of reading to the reading deprived in many more remote areas.”

Senior volunteer Asuni Khamblai also spoke.

“The ‘Art Miscellany’ exhibition will be on show at the Bamboosa Library on 20 and 21 May. Thereafter it will be held at the mini-secretariat in Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) on 23 and 24 May at May,” the library informed.