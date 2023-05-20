Guv reviews air services in state

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the status of air operations in the state with senior officers of the civil aviation department, the police, the tourism department, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and private airliners at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

He also reviewed the air operations and development of Donyi Polo Airport, besides issues related to airports, advanced landing grounds (ALG) and inner line permits system at airports.

“Air services are the lifeline of people in emergency and for easy travel in a short time, especially in a hilly state like Arunachal Pradesh,” Parnaik said, and advised the officers to “have futuristic thinking and prepare themselves to cater to enhanced footfalls in the tourism sector in the days to come.”

Expressing concern over encroachment on ALGs, shortage of trained human resource, and technical issues in flight operations, he said that he would take up these issues, “particularly new projects under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik Regional Connectivity Scheme’, with the union civil aviation and defence ministries.”

Civil Aviation & Tourism Secretary Swapnil M Naik, Assistant Inspector of Police (Operations) Dinesh Gupta, and AAI Airport Director Dilip M Sajnani briefed the governor on the air operations, security and tourism, and air services at the airport in Hollongi, respectively.

Among others, Tourism Director Tamuna Messar, Tourism Deputy Director Gedo Eshi, and airport managers of Indigo Airlines, Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines were present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)