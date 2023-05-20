Seminar on women’s health organised

TAWANG, 19 May: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) organised a state-level seminar on women’s health here on Friday.

Taking part in the seminar, which was sponsored by the National Commission for Women and supported by the Tawang district administration and the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA) of Tawang, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo commended the WWA and its members “for their contribution in keeping Tawang clean,” and urged the women of the district to participate in social activities.

He informed that a child welfare committee has been formed in the district, with retired headmistress Norbu Drema as its chairperson.

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that, “as per one-stop centre reports, cases of domestic violence in Tawang is minimal,” while ZPC Leki Gombu urged the WWA to “extend support in rooting out wild cannabis before flowering” and gave assurance that PRI members and villagers would cooperate with the WWA in the endeavour.

Fifteen beneficiaries trained in baking displayed baked cakes of different flavours. These young unemployed women were trained by Sonam Lhamo of Yura Tsangpo Patisserie, and the training programme was sponsored by the APSCW, with support from the WWA.

District hospital gynaecologist Dr Tenzin Kunga presented a brief on breast, ovarian and cervical cancer and common reproductive health and maternal health issues; Dr Tashi Sangmo spoke on depression and anxiety; and APSCW member Kago T Yassung dwelt on women’s health issues.

APSCW Member Secretary Sangeeta Yirang also spoke. (DIPRO)