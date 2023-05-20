Awareness camp on climate change organised

LONGDING, 19 May: The students of Ngissa village in Longding district on Thursday organised an awareness camp in view of the drying up of streams in their localities leading to water scarcity due to climate change.

The participants held rampant deforestation activities for jhum cultivation and people’s encroachment on catchment areas responsible for the alarming situation.

The union also organised a plantation drive to rejuvenate the stream. More than 500 banana plants and other trees were planted along the stream by the villagers.

The villagers resolved to make the plantation an annual calendar event to prevent the streams from dying.

The camp was attended by Ngissa village chief Wangshi Wangham, GBs, panchayat members and one representative from every house, besides youths of the village.

The camp was organised under the aegis of the Students’ Union of Ngissa.