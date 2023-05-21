APCC condemns initiation of APUAPA against bandh enforcers

ITANAGAR, 20 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday condemned the initiation of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) against those who enforced the 72-hour bandh from 10-12 May.

Addressing media persons at the press club here, APCC general secretary (admin) Gyamar Tana said that the APUAPA should be used “only under extraordinary circumstances where extreme law and order issue arise, and against a person whose antecedent activities are against the state.”

“Detaining social activists under the Act is unfortunate and uncalled for,” he added.

Till now 41 persons have been detained under the APUAPA.

The APCC demanded “withdrawal of the APUAPA against the social activists and immediate release of all the detainees.”

Tana said: “It is the duty of the government to resolve the problem instead of manipulating the social activists by targeting individuals with this kind of draconian law.”

The APCC also demanded reconstitution of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at the earliest.

Earlier, organisations and individuals from several quarters, including former minister Bida Taku, Arunachal Against Corruption, and

the state unit of the Human Rights Law Network condemned the detention of the bandh enforcers and submitted representations to the state government in this regard.