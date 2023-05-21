Over 5,000 saplings planted in Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 20 May: The entire population of Miao subdivision in Changlang district, comprising four administrative circles, planted at least 5,625 saplings of various tree species along both sides of the Miao-Namchick road, spanning 27 kms, on Saturday, under ‘Mission Green Miao’.

The plantation programme, themed ‘Plant a tree, plant your future’, was organised by the local administration in collaboration with the environment, forest & climate change department and business establishments, including coke and coal units, brick units, tea factories, wood-based industries, and other small-scale industries.

RFO Litchi Karlo provided 5,625 saplings, while the business establishments provided an equal number of tree guards, and the miscellaneous expenses were borne by the Namchick-Namphuk coal fields.

Saplings were planted also in villages in Kharsang circle, where

there are coke, coal and brick units adjoining the Namchick-Namphuk coal fields.

Addressing the people during awareness meetings held in Kharsang and Miao, local legislator and Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang urged the public to “make sure that all the saplings planted are taken care of till they grow into huge trees.”

“Miao subdivision was once known as land of greeneries but, over the years, things changed. Therefore, considering the swift depletion of forest caused by increasing developmental and unproportionate human activities, a rejuvenation plan in the form of mass plantation drive has been taken up by the administration to replenish the loss of forest cover,” Mossang said.

“The wood-based industries here have to exist for economic development of the people, and the felling of trees can be compensated through regular mass plantation programmes,” he added.

Miao ADC Ibom Tao said that “the rivers and water bodies are drying up and the underground water table is dipping down, resulting in the human population facing scarcity of water.”

He further said that “the mercury is swelling up and people are feeling the increasing heat which was never experienced in the past,” and opined that “the only remedy to the increasing heat is mass plantation on a mission mode.”

“Apart from fighting global warming, Mission Green Miao has been launched in the perspective of beautification of roadways, township and the villages,” Tao said, and assured to launch “the second edition of the mission” soon.

Among others, ZPC Khumko Mossang, Miao ZPM Ashamto Tikhak, Kharsang North ZPM Bunhap Yanchang, Changlang ADC Marpe Riba, 11 AR Major Simranjeet, Jairampur ADC K Tikhak, public leaders, businesspersons and students participated in the programme.