Thieves giving sleepless nights to shopkeepers in Ruksin

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 20 May: Rise in incidents of theft in Ruksin town in East Siang district is giving the shopkeepers sleepless nights.

“Five theft cases have been reported within this month, in which lakhs of rupees and grocery items were stolen by miscreants,” Ruksin Market Committee president Jong Panyang informed.

“FIRs have been lodged at the Ruksin police station with CCTV footages. However, no arrests have been made so far,” he said.

Ruksin PS OC C Joseph informed that cases have been registered after the receipt of the FIRs.

On Saturday, the police held a meeting with the market committee and advised its members to remain vigilant during nighttime.

The OC said that “the police are hopeful of busting the gang of thieves.”

“Investigation is underway. The thieves might be operating from nearby areas as cases of similar nature have also been received from the Assam Police,” the OC said.