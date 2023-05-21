World Bee Day celebrated at OWA

NAHARLAGUN, 20 May: The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), in collaboration with the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), celebrated the World Bee Day at the latter’s premises here on Saturday.

The KVIC’s SFURTI Project Officer Chetan Singh highlighted the “vulnerabilities and unique features of bees,” and informed that “a bee travels about 153 kms to prepare just 450 gms of honey.”

“Bees are essential for food security and maintaining balance in the food web and ecosystem. However, the numbers of bees worldwide are declining,” he said.

Singh also informed the participants about the government’s ‘Sweet Kranti’ initiative.

OWA-run CCI superintendent J Tangjang and other staffers of the OWA, besides members of Women Helpline-181 attended the function.