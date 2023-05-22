5 shops reduced to ashes, 3 partially damaged in fire

DOIMUKH, 21 May: Five shops here in Papum Pare district were reduced to ashes, and three others were partially damaged in a fire accident that occurred at around 11:52 am on Sunday.

The incident took place opposite Tullon Complex. The shops were Rakesh stationary shop, Amir Ali mobile

shop, Sumsul Haque mobile shop, Kabak Yan pan shop, Nikesh Kumari clothing shop, Ajit Ali clothing shop, Vimal Handique mobile repair shop, and Sarkar pharmacy.

Police report stated that the fire broke out from Sumsul Haque mobile shop, following an electric short-circuit.

Doimukh does not have a fire station till date, despite demands for one made by the residents and public representatives several times.

It is learnt that it took around 15 minutes for the fire tenders to reach the spot and douse the flames.