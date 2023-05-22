Play ‘Tani La Tanyo’ enthralls audience in Delhi

[ Amar Sangno ]

NEW DELHI, 21 May: A play titled ‘Tani La Tanyo’, depicting Arunachal Pradesh’ popular folklore about the relationship between Tani (human) and Tanyo (tiger) enthralled the audience in the Ahimanch auditorium of the National School of Drama (NSD) here on Saturday evening.

Directed by NSD Professor Riken Ngomle, the play was the first one based on Arunachal’s popular folklore to be presented at the NSD.

The folklore revolves around Tanyo transforming into a tiger but wanting his identity to be kept a secret. Tani promises his elder brother Tanyo to keep the secret forever. However, on his deathbed, Tani changes his mind and wants the men of his tribe to remember Tanyo; so he reveals Tanyo’s real identity to them.

Besides the legendary folklore, the play brought out the relationship between humans and animals. The Tani tribes of Arunachal still believe that the tiger is their elder brother.

The play also underlined the mutual harmony and dependence between humans and nature. It suggested that, instead of superstitiously believing in an omnipotent god, we should believe in the visible nature and be grateful for everything it bestows on us.

Sixteen professional artists enacted the play. The ethnic music was scored by Rilli Ngomle and Oasis Sougaijam, and the costumes were designed by popular designer Gona Niji.

In his directorial note, Ngomle stated: “The idea behind doing the production came from the changing culture of the society. Scientific technology has made life easier for people. In the city, the pace of living is increasing exponentially. But in this rat race we are losing our ecological balance and forgetting the importance of nature.”

“I have come up with this new play in an effort to reminisce the old ways of life,” he stated.

“It is a way of showcasing how, by establishing a relationship with the nature around us – be it trees, mountains, rivers, or animals – we are trying to remind the audience of the importance of maintaining a balance between nature and humans,” he added.

“We have taken the folklore as an inspiration and not as a basis for the play. We have also left some loose ends for the audience to interpret,” he concluded.

An NSD graduate and faculty member, Ngomle underwent advanced training in acting at Studio Matejka, Grotowski Institute, Poland. Later, he worked as an assistant professor in the theatre arts department of the University of Hyderabad, and then joined the NSD. He is actively documenting the oral cultural traditions of Arunachal through various performances.

Ngomle has directed several plays based on the folktales and folklores of Arunachal, such as ‘Achi Tanyo’, ‘Abo Tani and Dugnaan’, ‘Big Brother’, ‘Tani la Mopin’, ‘Tani Taro’, ‘Jangte Ane’, and several others.

He had also directed a play titled ‘Main Arunachal’ in celebration of the Statehood Day in 2016.

As Arunachal’s first NSD graduate in acting, Ngomle initiated a theatre revolution in the state with his very successful play, ‘Arunachal: Ek Safarnama’, showcasing the 50-year-long journey of the state and its people since Arunachal was given its name in 1972.

Among the audience were union Women & Child Development Joint Secretary Indra Malo, and New Delhi Joint Commissioners of Police Tushar Taba and PN Khrimey.