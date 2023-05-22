Generate awareness about BJP’s achievements at grassroots level: CM

JULLANG, 21 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu asked the state BJP workers to “bring awareness about the nine years achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and seven years achievements of the state government at the grassroots level in the state,” the party informed in a release.

Addressing party leaders and office bearers during an executive meeting of the party here on Sunday, Khandu said that “the 13-point demands placed by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee are almost resolved, but some individuals in the name of AAPSC paper leakage case try to derail the development activities in the state, which is unfortunate.”

“The state government has tackled the matter with an iron hand,” the party quoted the CM as saying.

Highlighting the various programmes and policies and their implementation in the state, the CM congratulated state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and his team “for being the best performing state in terms of organisational activities.”

Attending the programme, BJP national general secretary in charge of Arunachal Pradesh, Dilip Sakia, presented a brief on the “the roadmap of nine years of Modi government.”

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao also highlighted the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

Rijiju said: “Nine years achievements of Modi government at the Centre and seven years achievements of Pema Khandu government in the state should be known to the people of grassroots level in the state through BJP karyakartas.”

Wahge, who presided over the meeting, said that “Arunachal Pradesh is among the top ten states in the country in terms of organisation activities, and the credit goes to all the karyakartas who are tirelessly working for the party.”

He appealed to all the ministers and MLAs to “support each and every programme of the BJP at the grassroots level to strengthen the party organisation in the state,” and added that “the government and the party are strongly coordinating and working for the greater interest of the people of the state.”

Among others, state BJP general secretaries Zignu Namchoom and Nalong Mize, secretary Tiring Tiri, and BJP leader Ananta Narayan Mishra addressed the meeting.

Earlier, the party leaders mourned the demise of former minister CT Mein.