Society alleges attempt to murder Poma resident

ITANAGAR, 21 May: The Poma Rillo Youth Welfare Society has alleged that one Tagru Punung on the 16th of this month attacked one Techi Chokum, a resident of Poma, “with the intention to murder in broad daylight” on the highway near Poma village in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district.

In a press release, the society appealed to the authority concerned to immediately arrest the alleged accused.

“We are deeply shocked and outraged by this act of trying to cause harm to our fellow villager. Also, we are not satisfied with the investigation authority for registering the case under Section 24 (5) of the Arms Act, instead of booking the culprit under section of attempt to murder. We doubt it to be a foul play by the higher authority as the present magistrate in-charge at the Balijan ADC office is the wife of Tagru Punong, who we believe is protecting the culprit using her position and power,” the society alleged.

It requested the investigation authority to “revisit the ease, conduct impartial investigation, and book the culprit under appropriate section of the law.”

“If actions taken are not satisfactory, we have to take democratic steps for our justice,” it added.

It also urged the Nyishi Elite Society to “condemn such antisocial acts being repeatedly committed by some sections of Nyishi community in Papum Poma area, undermining the local native citizens.”

“We appeal to every individual, public and civil society to come forward and condemn such antisocial acts which are an increasing threat in Sangdupota area. We stand in solidarity with Techi Chokum and his family. We will not be silenced by this attack and will not tolerate such heinous criminal acts on our people of Papum Poma area. We will continue to uphold our principles and to defend our rights,” it added.