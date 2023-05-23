AC for Aadhaar enrollment with birth certificates

TEZU, 22 May: Lohit Assistant Commissioner (AC) Himanshu Nigam suggested to officials of the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) to “explore the option of Aadhaar enrollment along with birth certificates.”

The AC, who chaired a district level Aadhaar monitoring committee meeting here on Monday, emphasised on “continuous monitoring of the population to cover those individuals who don’t yet have an Aadhaar number.”

The officials of the Guwahati (Assam)-based regional office of the UIDAI, who attended the meeting, presented a brief on Aadhaar, its revalidation, and the necessity of updating the document.

Administrative officers and heads of offices of the district also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)