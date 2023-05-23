DC reviews development activities

TEZU, 22 May: All development activities underway in Lohit district were reviewed during a district level monitoring committee meeting here on 22 May.

Chairing the meeting, DC Shashvat Saurabh directed the heads of offices to come up with a strategic roadmap to complete the work in a time-bound manner without compromising with the quality of work.

He also asked all the departments to be proactive “in order to make the implementation of the projects successful.”

During the meeting, the DC took stock of the status and progress of the projects implemented by different works agencies.

The heads of the implementing agencies of Tezu and Namsai divisions presented a brief on the schemes implemented by them.

The meeting was attended also by ZPMs and representatives of various CBOs of the district. (DIPRO)