Cleanliness drive organised

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and the Youth Mission for Clean River, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, organised a cleaning drive at the Yagamso river near E Sector here on Sunday to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity.

Volunteers of the NGOs removed almost two truckloads of trash from the river.

“The waste accumulated in the river, which is literally restricting its flow, was mostly household garbage like kitchen waste, plastics, old clothes, water bottles, slippers, construction debris, etc,” Mission Clean Yagamso coordinator Prem Taba informed.

Stating that “open defecation is at large in the sector,” he said that, “in the absence of proper waste and sewage management, many houses have their toilet and kitchen pipes outlets straight to the Yagamso.”