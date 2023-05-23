AAPDA members win 1st prize in group dance competition

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Deaf Association (AAPDA) won the first prize in the women’s group dance competition organised during the 7th All India Conference of the Deaf, which was held in Guwahati (Assam) from 18 to 21 May.

The prize winners are Nabam Dipung, Kipa Sumpa, Khyoda Yana, Horyir Lollen, Liter Ori, and Hillang Nuri.

AAPDA general secretary Tarh Tamar in a release on Monday appealed to the state government to ensure that people with disabilities are provided with equal opportunities and facilities.