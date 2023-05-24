Counselling prog for APSSB exam aspirants

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 May: A counselling programme for students seeking to take the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) examinations was conducted under an MLA-sponsored scholarship programme here in East Siang district on Monday.

Attending the programme as resource person, PWD engineer Onit Borang advised the students to “have positive attitude and use information technology devices for learning purposes.”

He provided a few tips on how to incorporate creativity into their studies, and stressed on “advance preparation.”

Programme coordinator Prof Enuk Libang urged the students to “tap the opportunities of the programme,” which is being sponsored by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering.

Ering has also sponsored a few other scholarship programmes for facilitating advance coaching for APPCS and UPSC examinations and NEET/JEE, thereby helping poor but talented students with financial assistance to fulfil their dreams.