Mein reviews implementation of budget announcements

ITANAGAR, 23 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reviewed the status of implementation of the announcements made during the 2023-’24 budget in a meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting, however, mainly focused on efficient execution of the policies, schemes and programmes outlined in the budget.

Speaking about the critical role played by each department in the development process, Mein called for enhanced coordination and cooperation among all the departments.

He advised the departmental heads to ensure “timely selection of beneficiaries for beneficiary-oriented schemes” and asked them to “nominate a nodal officer for their department to follow up the activities, including movement of files.”

He urged the officials to adhere to the timelines strictly and facilitate smooth implementation of this year’s budget announcements.

The officials highlighted the achievements made so far in implementing the budgetary measures.

The total budget announcement for the 2023-’24 FY is Rs 2,450 crore, out of which Rs 1,880 crore has been earmarked under the new budget announcement, and the remaining amount of Rs 570 crore is part of the ongoing budget announcement.

So far, a total of 86 action plans have been submitted out of the total 141 budget announcements.

The deadlines for submission of BE and guidelines for clearance/vetting of budget announcement to the planning & investment department is 1 May, 2023, and the clearance of budget estimates and vetting, along with the clearance of new and revised guidelines are 15 and 31 May, 2023, respectively.

The submission of proposals for finance concurrence to the FD for all the new schemes/projects under the BE will need to be submitted by 30 September, 2023.

The meeting was attended by the state’s top bureaucrats, including Finance Principal Secretary Sarath Chauhan, PWD Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, Indigenous Affairs Principal Secretary Rinku Dugga, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, commissioners, secretaries and directors representing various government departments. (DCM’s PR Cell)