Workshop on science & technology interventions held

DAPORIJO, 23 May: A workshop on science and technology-based interventions was organised at the industries centre here in Upper Subansiri district by Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute of Technology’s (IIT) rural technology action group (RuTAG), in collaboration with the district administration, on Tuesday.

The focus of the event was to “enable unemployed rural youths to develop skills, promote avenues for self-employment, and create livelihood and income generation opportunities for the trainees by way of suitable technology support or setting up of own units under service sector in rural areas,” the IIT informed in a release.

During the workshop, which was presided over by EAC Tajum Ronya and attended by HoDs of line departments, progressive farmers, members of women SHGs, and local NGOs, IIT Guwahati research scholar Nilkamal Kalita dwelt on the significance of technology to “create skills among the rural youths, and to provide suitable solutions to rural problems.”

Horticulture Development Officer Malar Bui raised queries regarding the losses caused by rats and Japanese weed Mikania micrantha in pineapple farms, while Upper Subansiri KVK senior scientist Dr Nyape Bam spoke about “coco leaves that people generally use in Arunachal Pradesh during marriage, festivals,” and other such occasions, and asked if the RuTAG could “provide any solution to utilise these leaves on a high level,” the release said.

Agriculture Development Officer Tago Rilo asked questions regarding cane- and bamboo-based technology, “so that the local people can start their own businesses and become successful entrepreneurs,” while skill development & entrepreneurship MGNF Satyam Raj raised queries regarding wine made from millets and rice, and requested the IIT to “develop technology to increase its shelf-life, so that it could be sold in outer market.”

He also requested for “developing technology solutions for women SHGs to make cookies and cake of millets as the government is focusing more on millets and 2023 has also been declared as the Year of Millets.”

Pagesam Women SHG member Anu Soki informed about the district administration’s initiative to make paper bags and bamboo glasses. She said that “the colour of the bamboo glasses start changing to brown due to growth of fungus,” and requested the RuTAG to “provide effective solution to the problem,” the release stated.