Early sanction of loans under ANKY, ANBY sought

RUKSIN, 23 May: In view of the local farmers’ resentment over “non-payment of bank loans under the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and the Aatmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY)” in Ruksin circle in East Siang district, Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh on Tuesday met the branch managers of financial banks and appealed to them to release the agriculture loan without further delay.

The ZPM, who has collected the lists of approved beneficiaries of ANKY and ANBY

under the Ruksin SBI branch and the AP Rural Bank (APRB), urged the managers of both the bank branches to ease the suffering of the rural farmers.

Responding to the ZPM’s request, the SBI branch manager informed that he is “all set to start disbursement of the agriculture loan to selected farmers from next Monday.”

“Applications of as many as 78 farmer beneficiaries, for six tractors and 26 power tillers, have been approved and their loan (45 percent), amounting to Rs 90.54 lakhs, has been sanctioned,” the manager said, adding that the delay was caused by “human resource shortage.”

Similarly, the APRB manager informed that, “out of total 64 applicants, the higher-ups of the bank authority have given sanction to 16 applicants, while sanctioning of the remaining applicants is under process.”

The manager informed that “insufficient documents submitted with the application forms is the main cause behind the delay in sanctioning loan to other applicants.”

The Ruksin APRB branch has received 38 applications under the ANKY, 24 under the ANBY, and two applications under the animal farming scheme, said the bank’s officials.

Caption: Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh with Ruksin SBI manager on Tuesday.