Tedir convenes meeting over illegal appointment of teachers

ITANAGAR, 23 May: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Tuesday convened a meeting here in the wake of claims on social media that 28 teachers have been illegally appointed in Longding district.

The matter of alleged illegal appointments in East Siang and West Siang districts was also discussed.

It is learnt that show cause notices have been issued to all the identified illegally appointed officials.

The minister directed that further action be taken as per the law to bring the issue to a conclusion at the earliest. He directed the Longding DDSE and the DEE to “submit a detailed report on the appointment of teachers from 2018 till date.”

Tedir has also sought detailed reports from all the DDSEs in the districts regarding appointment of teachers, and asked them to “verify it with the education headquarters in Itanagar.”

The final report, he said, should be submitted to his office within 15 days from the date of issuing the order.

He further directed that details of the total numbers of teachers working in the districts be provided, and that the salaries of “verified teachers” be released.

A committee has also been formed to inquire into the illegal appointment of primary teachers.

Those who participated in the meeting included Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal, Education Joint Secretary Sode Potom, and Education Undersecretary Pill Topu.

The minister informed the officials of the education department and members of teachers’ organisations about the poor Class 10 and Class 12 results of the state, and urged the organisations to “collaborate together, so that the pass percentage may increase in the secondary and higher secondary levels.”