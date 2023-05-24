Kumar, Tayeng flag off tractors under ANKY

ROING, 23 May: Agriculture Production Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar and Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng on Tuesday flagged off 38 tractors for distribution among the beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) 2022-’23 here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

East Siang DC (i/c) Mamta Yadav and SP James Kabang Lego were also present on the occasion.

Later, the principal secretary and his entourage visited the 3F Palm Oil Factory and Nursery, and the oil palm fields of progressive farmers Ogan Gamno, Gagan Perying, Bijay Linggi and Nongkim Siang Pertin. (DIPRO)