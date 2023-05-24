Education Fair draws many students

ITANAGAR, 23 May: The ongoing two-day 13th Education Fair at Hotel Arun Subansiri here, being organised by the Sape Events & Media Pvt Ltd, with support from the state’s higher & technical education department, drew a large number of students on Tuesday.

More than 30 institutes, including government-recognised ones like the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and the Indian Maritime University, are participating in the fair to provide firsthand information to the students.

“It offers an opportunity to the students to explore and evaluate courses ranging from academics, professional and vocational ones, like advertising, animation, biotechnology, computer training, engineering, fashion designing, film technology, finance, graphic designing, hospitality and travel, medicine, research, sales, mass communication, management, engineering, law, and others,” said SAPE managing director Sanjay Thapa.

“Students can also avail the opportunity for spot admission and scholarships during the fair,” he said, and added that “there will also be a lucky draw for visitors, with attractive prizes on offer.”

“The fair is open from 10 am to 5 pm on 24 May for students and parents,” Thapa said.