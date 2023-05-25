APYC demands thorough investigation into alleged illegal appointments of teachers

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Wednesday demanded a thorough and prompt investigation into the alleged illegal appointments of teachers in Longding district by the SIC.

The APYC said that as claimed by All Longding District Students’ Union, 28 PRTs have been appointed without any advertisement or interview.

“It is quite surprising to know that when thousands of existing teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan are crying for regularization despite having served for many years and thousand genuine candidates after clearing CTET and APTET are waiting for the future, how come fresh candidates are directly appointed as regular teachers without floating any advertisement and interview,” the APYC questioned in its letter to the SIC (vig) SP.

“They have totally undermined the laid down recruitment norms and deliberately committed this fraudulence. Moreover, any appointment needs cognizance and approval of the concerned authority from top to bottom. This case needs a thorough investigation to unearth the facts and punish the culprits,” the APYC said.

It further said that “the recruitment of PRTs neither comes under APPSC nor APSSB, it is totally at the disposal of education department only.”

The youth brigade of the Congress party urged the SP to register a case on this matter and promptly initiate thorough investigation across the state into the alleged scam at the earliest from commissioner (education) level to DDSE of every district and book the erring officials irrespective of his/her status under appropriate sections of the law.