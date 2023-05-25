Fire breaks out in school building

DAPORIJO, 24 May: A fire broke out in Govt Upper Primary School building here in Upper Subansiri district in the wee hours of Wednesday, damaging the RCC building, partially.

The fire completely gutted school properties, including books, furniture, computers, record papers, classrooms and offices.

The firefighters from the fire station here arrived on the spot timely and doused the flames from further spreading.

DC in-charge Tanam Kyali, DDSE Yade Nasi and DDMO Anye Yangfo visited the spot and assessed the properties lost in the presence of the headmaster in-charge of the school and the BEO.

The police have registered a case after receiving an FIR from the school authority regarding the incident. (DIPRO)