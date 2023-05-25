Governor urges MoSCA to expedite Vijoynagar ALG

ITANAGAR, 24 May: Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged union minister of state for civil aviation (MoSCA) V K Singh for expediting the construction of a civil terminal building at Vijoynagar ALG in Changlang district.

During his meeting with Singh at New Delhi, the governor also asked the civil aviation minister for reactivating the Alinye ALG in Dibang Valley district and expediting the construction of the ALG at Dirang, West Kameng district.

Governor also proposed construction of new air strips at Richi (Daporijo) and Tarmoba (Aalo).

He requested the Union minister (CA) “to instruct the Airport Authority of India to explore the techno-economic feasibility and prepare a master plan.”

Governor meets Defence Minister (Sub head)

During his meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, governor K T Parnaik, who is on an official tour to the national capital, emphasized the need for comprehensive surveillance of the border areas and coordination between the intelligence agencies.

He apprised the defence minister of the need for providing additional central armed police forces to guard the border as well as deter smuggling of narcotics in the state.

The governor also invited the defence minister to visit Arunachal Pradesh.(Raj Bhawan)