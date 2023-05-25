Women take out rally against proposed tiger reserve in Dibang Valley

ANINI, 24 May: A large number of women of Dibang Valley district took out a peaceful rally in protest against the proposed Tiger Reserve and re-demarcation of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary here on Wednesday.

The rally was organized by the women group of Anini and Etalin-Malinye of the district voicing solidarity with the IMCLS, IMES, AIMSU and DVSU, who are pursuing the issue of re-demarcation of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mishmi Hills for the proposed tiger reserve, with the government.

Later, the women submitted a memorandum to DFO with a request to look into the grievances of the people of the district. (DIPRO)