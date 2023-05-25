Month-long campaign under ‘Pakke Declaration’ launched

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 24 May: Joining the statewide “Arunachal Mission Life Campaign- under Pakke Declaration 2047,” the staff of Ruksin range under Pasighat territorial forest division launched its month-long campaign at Bilat (Bamin) village on Wednesday.

The foresters of the range led by range forest officer (RFO) Opang Jamoh organized an awareness meeting at Bilat primary health centre and mobilized the PRI members, GBs and local villagers and sensitized them about protection of forests to prevent further environmental degradation.

Speaking on the occasion, RFO Jamoh asked the people to join the campaign and undertake community plantation drives to increase greenery at the government offices, schools, residential areas and public places.

The RFO informed that awareness-cum-plantation programmes will be conducted at different villages within this month.

Attending the programme, medical officer of Bilat PHC, Ponung Yomso spoke on the need of a clean and green environment for better health.

The foresters and participants later planted about 100 saplings of various plant species in and around the PHC premise to mark launching of the programme.

It may be mentioned that the Pakke Declaration, which is also known as “Pakke Tiger Reserve-2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh,” focuses on low emission and climate resilient development.

It is an initiative of the state government to fight climate change and achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2047.