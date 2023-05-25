Jumsi Siram to receive Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award, 2023

ITANAGAR, 24 May: Hindi author Jumsi Siram has been selected for the prestigious ‘Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award, 2023.’

The award will be conferred on Siram on the occasion of the 83rd birth anniversary of ‘Sahitya Surjya’ Lummer Dai here on 1 June, Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president YD Thongchi said.

The award carries a memento, a citation, a pack of books and Rs. 10,000 cash.

The previous recipients of Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award are Kaling Borang (2016), Sahitya Akademi Award winner and Padmashri awardee Mamang Dai (2017), Dr. Jogendra Nath (2018), Tagang Taki (2019), Chandra Kanta Borpatra Gohain and Ramendra Nath Koley (jointly, 2020), Yumlam Tana (2021) and Ajanta (2022).

Hailing from Tadin village in West Siang district, 55-year-old Siram is the son of late Moujum Siram and late Nyijum Siram.

Siram is widely recognized as a writer of high caliber by readers and critics alike of Hindi literary circles of the state and the country.

He received ‘Vishwa Hindi Samman’ during the 12th World Hindi Conference, which was held at Fiji from 15 to 17 February this year.

‘Ayi- Aluk,’ ‘Shila Ka Rahasya,’ ‘Meri Awaz Suno,’ ‘Jayi Bone,’ ‘Galo Lok Jiban Ebom Sangskriti’ and ‘Swatantrata Senani Matmur Jamoh’ are some of the books authored by him.