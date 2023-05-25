Water supply line damaged

NAHARLAGUN, 24 May: The main water pipeline has been damaged in the bridge point in between Naharlagun G Extension and Polo colony. Due to this the water supply to polo colony area, D sector and transport colony will be affected.

Informing this PHE&WS sub-division here said that it will take a week for normal water supply to resume.

“Department is working to restore the pipeline. Consumers are requested to bear with the department,” the department appealed. Meanwhile, they have pressed tanker service to supply water in the affected areas.

Consumers have been asked to contact Mopi Nitik JE D sector Polo colony +919862752480 and Tanker Incharge ; +918119915647 for any assistance.