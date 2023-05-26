IAF officers, DC discuss Agniveervayu recruitment

ZIRO, 25 May: A team of Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, led by Guwahati (Assam)-based 11 Airmen Selection Centre Commanding Officer, Wing Commander S Shanmugam visited Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime here on Thursday to discuss motivating the district’s youths to participate in the IAF’s upcoming Agniveervayu recruitment rally.

In order to facilitate maximum attendance of aspiring youths in the selection rally, the IAF, in collaboration with the district administration, will conduct extensive awareness campaigns in the district.

The DC assured the team of the administration’s support, and proposed “a structured approach by undertaking both intensive and extensive awareness campaigns to enhance maximum registration of youths from the district.”

The IAF will conduct awareness programmes at higher secondary schools, colleges, and the Industrial Training Institute in Manipolyang to ensure maximum participation of unemployed youths in the recruitment rally. (DIPRO)