RGU ranks 16th among central varsities in country

RONO HILLS, 25 May: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) secured the 16th rank (overall) among the central universities across the nation in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework’s (IIRF) university ranking this year, which was released on Thursday.

The ranking is based on seven performance indicators – academic excellence, research, placement performance, corporate interface, placement strategies and support, teaching-learning resources and pedagogy and future orientation.

The IIRF ranking is also based on concrete analysis by experts and stands as the most diverse and authentic ranking in India.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, has topped the list.

Other than RGU, six other universities in Northeast have made it to the top 20 central universities (overall) list. They are Mizoram University (Aizawl), Tezpur University (Sonitpur, Assam), North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong, Meghalaya), Sikkim University (Gangtok) and Assam University (Silchar).

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “this is a small step towards the goals of excellence that the university has set for itself, and such recognition reaffirms that the university is going in the right direction.”

He further informed that RGU is all set to get the third cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.