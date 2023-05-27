4 arrested for stealing holy book

JANG, 26 May: The Tawang police have arrested four persons for stealing a Ser Choi (holy book) from the gonpa in Luguthang village.

An FIR in this regard had been

lodged by one Tsering Chombay, a resident of Luguthang village, on 29 April.

A team of the district police, led by Jang PS OC Pema Wangchu, arrested the four persons, identified as Lham Tsering, of Kharung village, Lobsang Tsering, of Kharung village, Tashi Phuntso, of Mangnam village, and Tenzin Norbu, of Mangnam village, from different parts of the district on 22 May, under Section 457/380 IPC.

The quartet revealed during interrogation that they had stolen the holy book from the Luguthang gonpa and had hidden them in a place near Luguthang village.

The police later recovered the stolen book from Meragoh, near Luguthang village.