PRYWS demands action over attack on local youth

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The Poma-Rillo Youth Welfare Society (PRYWS) of Poma Rillo area in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district on Friday staged a rally in the circle, demanding arrest of the alleged accused responsible for attacking a local youth, Techi Chokum, on 16 May.

The rally saw the participation of people from various walks of life, demanding the arrest of alleged accused Tagru Punung, who has obtained an anticipatory bail in connection with the case.

The protesters also demanded, inter alia, transfer of the Balijan ADC in-charge, who

is the spouse of the alleged accused; registering the case under Section 307; free and fair investigation; early deliverance of justice to Techi Chokum; and immediate posting of an independent CO to Sangdupota.

An FIR had been lodged at the Balijan police station against the alleged accused on 16 May, and it was registered under Section 324 IPC, r/w Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The alleged accused obtained anticipatory bail on 19 May. As per the Papum Pare police, the next hearing is on 29 May.