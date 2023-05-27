APWWS condemns rape, urges police to expedite inquiry

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the rape of a girl by All Kamle District Students’ Union president Mili Tachak, who has since been arrested by the women police station here.

The society urged the police to expedite the investigation and not let the accused out until the investigation is completed.

“Such a heinous crime needs to be condemned and should never be tolerated,” the APWWS said, and added that it will extend all possible assistance to the rape survivor.

The Longding branch of the APWWS is in touch with the survivor, it informed.