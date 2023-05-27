Futsal ground inaugurated

BOLENG, 26 May: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh inaugurated a futsal ground here in Siang district on Thursday, in the presence of the DC, ZPC Osi Pabin Mibang, and others.

The futsal ground has been handed over to the ABK Youth Wing “with the objective of encouraging youths and instilling team spirit and discipline in the young minds,” the Siang DIPRO informed in a release.

The DC expressed gratitude to the then planning & investment commissioner PS Lokhande for sanctioning two futsal grounds in the district, the other one being in Riga.

The inaugural match was played between Boleng FC and Siang FC, the DIPRO said.