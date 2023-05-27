Cong asks 9 questions ahead of BJP govt completing 9 years in power

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Friday said that they have nine questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the BJP’s completing nine years in power at the Centre.

Coming up with a series of questions titled ‘9 saal, 9 sawaal’, the two bodies claimed that “the people have had to bear the brunt of inflation and unemployment during these nine years of governance.”

“Why is it that inflation and unemployment are rising in India, and why are the rich become richer and the poor becoming poorer?” the Congress questioned.

The party also demanded to know “why public properties are being sold to PM Modi’s friends, even as economic disparities are increasing.”

On the farmers’ issues, the APCC and the APYC asked, “Why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three black farm laws have not been honoured and MSP has not been legally guaranteed, and why have the farmers’ income not doubled over the last nine years?”

Alleging corruption and cronyism over the course of nine years, the two bodies said: “Why are you putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani?”

“Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?” they demanded to know from the PM.

Targetting the government over the border row with China, they asked: “Why is it that, even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? Eighteen meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to cede Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?”

The APCC and the APYC also raised questions related to various other areas, including social harmony and social justice, democracy, federalism, welfare schemes, and Covid-19 management.

They said that “Covid-19 claimed over 40 lakh lives in India and the Modi government has refused to compensate the families of the Covid-19 victims.”