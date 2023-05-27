P/Pare’s immunisation percentage low: DRCHO

YUPIA, 26 May: Papum Pare DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik on Friday informed that, “despite multiple rounds of activities like Mission Indradhanush and AKAM special RI campaign from time to time, the full immunisation percentage of the district is 75.7, which is far below the union health & family welfare ministry’s target of 90 percent.”

Addressing medical officers (MO), health functionaries and representatives of the education department during a meeting to review the status of routine immunisation (RI) and special vaccination campaign (SVC) of all the 18 health facilities in the district, which was chaired by ADC (HQ) Tabang Bodung here, the DRCHO said that “the SVC was launched on 6 March, 2023 for four months to vaccinate all left-out and dropout children of age group 0-2 years, 9 months-5 years who have missed MR1 (measles rubella) and MR2, and children 10 years and above who have missed TD vaccine.”

She urged the MOs to “improve the vaccination rates in their jurisdictions and conduct SVC on working and non-RI days.”

Urging the educational institution heads to “gear up for the SVC, which mainly targets the adolescents for TD (tetanus diphtheria) vaccines,” the ADC called for intensifying awareness regarding TD and other vaccines in the schools.

Terming the role of the education department “vital for the success of the SVC,” Bodung added that “the DDSEs will be directed to coordinate with the MOs of all the health and wellness centres across the district to encourage the children to get vaccinated.”

He requested the doctors and the health functionaries to “submit the reports and the micro plans sought by the government on time.”

DMO Dr Komling Perme emphasised on the need to prepare “accurate vaccination due list to avoid left-outs and dropouts.”

“Although the time gap of TD vaccine, which is administered at 10 years and 16 years, is quite large, efforts can be made to maintain the records and intimate the beneficiaries on time,” he suggested. (DIPRO)