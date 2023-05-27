Moyong inaugurates ‘illumination’ of Raneghat bridge

PASIGHAT, 26 May: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated the ‘illumination of Raneghat bridge’ here in East Siang district recently, in the presence of DC Tayi Taggu, Smart City Mission (SMC) CEO Manjuli Komut, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, and others.

The SMC CEO informed that the project cost was Rs 1.40 crore, and that it was executed by the power department.

Speaking on the occasion, Moyong said that “the bridge glowing at nighttime would offer a spectacular view to visitors and nearby residents alike.”

He added, however, that “people should not stop at the bridge to take photos, leaving traffic jams in their wake. Visitors must take care of cleanliness, as it is also a prerequisite for safe street and climate-friendly economic development.”

The MLA also appealed to the locals to “be partners of development,” and said that “assets once created by the government must be protected by one and all as guardians.” (DIPRO)