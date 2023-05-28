Rejuvenate industrial estates

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Hamara Arunachal is the largest state in the Northeast and also one of the least developed industrialised states of the country. Despite being rich in natural resources, the state is not in a position to harness its vast potential like hydropower, tourism, agri-horticulture, etc. There are minimal industries in the state. Most products are imported from other states. Despite availability of large quantities of oranges, valencia, kiwi, pineapple, and apple there are minimal food/fruit processing industries in the state. Most finished products like juice and pickles are imported from other states. Despite availability of good quality local rice, shopping bazaars like Vishal megamart, Reliance mart, etc, are selling rice, dal, and vegetables from other states. Even water is imported.

One of the prime reasons for minimal industries in the state is the poor state of government industrial estates. The industrial estates are neglected and basic infrastructures like internal roads and water supply are in bad shape. Electricity supply to industrial estates is erratic with low voltage, lack of three phase power supply, etc. Industrial estates lack proper boundary walls and infrastructure like convention halls, meeting halls, cold storages, etc.

Government jobs are limited; there is already saturation in the creation of new government jobs, and unemployment is on the rise. The only new avenues of creating jobs are through industries and services sectors like tourism, hospitality, etc. Industries and agri-horti sectors require developed and well-maintained industrial estates wherein three-phase stabilised electricity supply is available 24/7.

The tourism sector also requires good roads, good resorts, hotels/restaurants, etc. While roads and bridges are improving and progressing well, stabilised electricity supply remains a challenge.

Tourists need comfort appliances like geysers, air conditioners, refrigerators, heaters, fans, ATMs, etc, which in turn are dependent on smooth electric supply.

There are also other steps required to boost new investments/industries in the state. Steps like single-window system, lesser paperwork/bureaucracy, tax/power/transport subsidies, etc, need to be implemented. Another aspect is pollution clearance requirements. Presently there is only one pollution office, in Yupia, and the fees required even before setting up industries are very high. This adds to the already high pre-installation expenses. Another factor is the good government initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat/Arunachal and ‘Vocal for Local’. However ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat/Arunachal’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ need to be implemented by government departments in letter and spirit.

There is an urgent need to revitalise and redevelop the industrial estates located in various towns of the state in a phased manner. Internal roads, water supply, boundary walls, three-phase electricity connections need to be improved. In addition, infrastructures like convention halls, meeting halls and cold storages also need to be created in all industrial estates. If we need to create more jobs, develop the economy of the area and truly transform into Aatmanirbhar Arunachal, we need to refocus and redevelop our industrial estates.

Don’t we want to see Arunachal as one of the most developed states in Northeast India… if not India? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)