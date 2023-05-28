RKMS student attends ISRO’s Yuvika prog

ITANAGAR, 27 May: Lipi Gamlin, a Class 10 student of the Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, attended the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Young Scientist programme, also known as ‘Yuvika’, at the North-East Space Applications Centre in Shillong (Meghalaya) from 15 to 26 May.

The programme, known for its commitment to promoting scientific curiosity and innovation among young individuals, provides a unique platform for talented students to delve into the fascinating world of space science and technology. It offers participants a chance to engage in hands-on activities, lectures by eminent scientists, and even exposure to live projects under the guidance of renowned mentors.

The ISRO had conducted a ‘space quiz’ and considered previous academic

score and extracurricular achievements in scientific fields for selection of the participants.

Gamlin emerged as the standout candidate from Arunachal Pradesh among 350 selected participants from all over India.

Expressing her elation, she said: “Being selected and then participating in the ISRO Yuvika programme is a dream come true for me. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to learn from the best in the field and contribute to the advancements in space science. I hope to make the most of this experience and inspire others to pursue their passion for space exploration.”

During the programme, the participants had the chance to interact with industry experts, scientists, and astronauts, who provided exposure and mentorship opportunities to the participants. (DIPR)