BJP gearing up to celebrate 9 years of Modi govt

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to celebrate nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, and its “milestone decisions and developments,” from Tuesday.

This was informed by union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, on Monday, during an interaction programme with media persons.

The party dubbed the nine years of Modi’s governance ‘Seva sushasan garib kalyan’ (Service, good governance and welfare of the poor). The celebration will be a month-long affair across the state.

The union minister highlighted the major achievements of the Modi-led government in nine years, including abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s government, 3.5 crore urban and rural houses have been constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. Eighty crore people have been provided with free rations, and 11.72 toilets have been built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” said Teli.

He also lauded the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and claimed that “over 220 crore Covid vaccine doses were administered (during the outbreak).”

The MoS also informed that 12 crore houses have been connected with drinking water supply and 9.6 crore houses have been provided with LPG connections.

On being asked about the rising price of LPG cylinders, the minister blamed “the global crude oil price rise” behind it.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his address said that “Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed sea changes in terms of development under Prime Minister Modi.”

“In the nine years, with the help of the prime minister, our state has improved a lot. For example, our GSSP was 17,500, but now it is 48,000. We used to have state budget in Rs 12,000 crore, but today we have Rs 38,000 crore. These were made possible with the help of the prime minister,” he said.

The CM enumerated numerous projects in Arunachal, such as upgrading of defunct advanced landing grounds, railway connectivity, 4G tower network connectivity, and highway projects, under Modi’s governance.

Stressing that uplifting of women is necessary to develop the rural economy, he said that, “with the help of the central government, our government is trying to uplift women to boost the rural economy.”

He further informed that, with the help of the Centre, his government is “trying to connect women section,” and added that “boosting rural economy is the key to Arunachal’s development.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, and ‘Modi Governance Nine Years Completion’ convener Zingnu Namchoom were among those present at the interaction programme.